Harrisburg Diocese takes precautions amid coronavirus concerns

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Diocese of Harrisburg announced on Monday that out of an abundance of caution, that the distribution of precious blood and and exchange of peace will be temporarily suspended.

The suspension is effective immediately, and according to the diocese, is due to bad flu season and growing public concerns of the coronavirus.

"The Diocese often asks parishes to suspend the sign of peace and distribution of the Precious Blood during serious flu seasons" says the release.