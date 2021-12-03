Harrisburg will open COVID-19 testing clinic at Strawberry Square retail space

The clinic will be open Tuesday through Saturday from March 16 through April 10. Testing is free. Up to 450 tests will be offered daily.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare are partnering with the City of Harrisburg to open a four-week COVID-19 testing site in Strawberry Square, according to a press release issued Friday by Strawberry Square.

The testing site will be open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March 16 through April 10. It will be located in a vacant retail space in Strawberry Square, inside the Walnut Street entrance, organizers said in a press release.

Testing, using the mid-nasal passage swab polymerase chain reaction test, will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to the general public (ages 3+) free of charge, with no appointment required.

Anyone of eligible age who wishes to have a test will be allowed, according to organizers. Those who wish to have a test do not need to be exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19.

Patients will be registered on-site and are encouraged – but not required – to bring a photo ID or insurance card, organizers said.

Up to 450 individuals will be tested daily; test results will be available within two to seven days after testing. Once tested, individuals should self-quarantine until they receive their test results.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 will receive a phone call from AMI, while negative test results will receive a secure email from AMI.

Those with limited phone or email access will receive instruction at the time of testing on how to receive their test results, according to organizers.

“We’re happy to provide space for this vital healthcare initiative,” said Brad Jones, President and CEO of Harristown Enterprises, owner of Strawberry Square. “The public deserves to have the opportunity to receive testing without obstacles, and we’d like to recognize Dauphin County Emergency Management for initiating the conversation to make this happen.”

Harrisburg mayor Eric Papenfuse also expressed strong support for an urban location for residents to receive COVID-19 testing.