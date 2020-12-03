Harrisburg Bishop releases local Catholics from Sunday Mass obligation

Masses will still be open to the public

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Roman Catholic Diocese, joining with other diocese in Pennsylvania, dispensed local Catholics from Sunday Mass obligations.

Bishop Ronald Gainer, in a news release, said all regularly scheduled Masses will remain open for people who want to attend.

The dispensation is effective immediately and will last until further notice.

Gainer made the decision out of concern for the health of families, clergy, and parish staffers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People who attend Mass are asked to be careful in contact with others.

People who are sick, have compromised immune systems, and the elderly are asked to stay home.

The Harrisburg Diocese also suspended the sign of peace, use of holy water fonts, and the distribution of the cup during Holy Communion.

Diocese officials have told Priests, Deacons, and Holy Communion Ministers to pour the hosts from one vessel to another while separating the Holy Eucharist and frequently wash their hands.

The preferred method of receiving Holy Communion is in the hand, but no one will be denied the sacrament on the tongue.

Diocese officials have asked parish staff to regularly wash and disinfect doorknobs, pews, and other high contact points.