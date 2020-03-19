Harley Davidson temporarily suspends production

The company's York vehicle plant is included the temporary suspension

Harley Davidson announces decision to temporarily suspend most of the production at its U.S. plants to help contain the coronavirus.

Facilities with temporary production suspension are the York vehicle plant, and Wisconsin facilities Tomahawk Operations and Pilgrim Road Powertrain Options.

The temporary suspension will be in place until March 29.

The majority of its U.S. production employees will be on temporary layoff with medical benefits. This time will be used to continue deep cleaning and disinfecting its production areas and common areas to further protect workers upon their return.