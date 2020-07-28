CommunityAid employee tests positive for COVID-19

The employee works in the Warehouse at the Hanover location on Baltimore Street.

A CommunityAid employee in Hanover has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a press release.

This is the first CommunityAid employee to test positive for COVID-19.

The employee is a member of the warehouse team at CommunityAid's Hanover location on Baltimore Street.

In response to the positive test, CommunityAid says the store was closed for 36 hours for cleaning in accordance with CDC guidelines starting on July 25.

Also, all incoming donations will be quarantine for 72 hours, and all CommunityAid employees will continue to be closely monitored.

The following safety standards for customers, donors and employees are already in place, and will continued to be followed: