HACC loans ventilators to two area healthcare facilities

Geisinger Holy Spirit and Penn State Health borrowed a total of 8 ventilators after the college offered its equipment to meet an anticipated shortage in the region.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two area health systems are using ventilators on loan from Harrisburg Area Community College during the global coronavirus pandemic, the college said Tuesday in a press release.

Geisinger Holy Spirit borrowed four ventilators and a non-invasive BiPAP breathing unit, and Penn State Health borrowed four ventilators after the College offered its equipment to meet an anticipated shortage in the region, the release said.

“Geisinger Holy Spirit and Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center had donated some ventilators to the Respiratory Therapist Program a few years ago, so (we) reached out to these facilities and offered to lend them back,” said R. Curtis Aumiller, director of respiratory therapy at HACC.

Aumiller was assisted by Nicole Luksa, respiratory therapy director of clinical education, and Jay Lohman, superintendent of facilities management, and his team at the Harrisburg Campus to deliver the machines.