HACC campuses will remain closed for the rest of the year

Harrisburg Area Community College has announced that its campuses will remain closed through December 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg Area Community College has announced that its campuses will remain closed through December 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The community college made the announcement on its Facebook page, saying that all of its campuses will remain closed through the end of 2020:

HACC says that summer classes and services will be held online through remote instruction, while fall classes will mostly be held online.

The exception to that will be the hands-on and experiential components of approved courses, HACC said in the post.

The move comes amid several colleges announcing their plans for the Fall 2020 semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.