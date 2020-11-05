Bill Murray, Guy Fieri to face off in 'Nacho Average Showdown'

The nacho-making contest will raise money for restaurant workers who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bill Murray and Food Network star Guy Fieri will be going livestream-to-livestream to find out whose son makes the best nachos. It's to raise money for out-of-work restaurant employees affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nacho Average Showdown will happen Friday at 5 p.m. EDT on Food Network's Facebook page. Bill and Guy will be assisted by their sons, Hunter Fieri and chef Homer Murray.

Food Network host Carla Hall will emcee the event and Shaquille O'Neal and Terry Crews will be the judges.

The contest will raise money for Fieri's Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, which is handing out grants to help struggling restaurant workers who have lost their jobs in the past few weeks. Fieri announced last week that 40,000 grants totaling $20 million had gone out.

“My entire career has been in the restaurant business,” said Fieri in a statement. “From bussing tables to flambe captain to dishwasher to chef... I have done it all. I’ve also spent the better part of the last 15 years traveling this great country meeting other folks who’ve dedicated their lives to this business, and let me tell you something, they are the hardest working, most real deal workers you’ve ever met... the heartbeats of their communities. But they need our help and with the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, we can serve up some support when these restaurant employees need it most... right now.”