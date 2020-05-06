Group of southeastern PA Republican legislators urge Gov. Wolf to reopen youth sports

The 8-member delegation said in a letter to Wolf that sports like baseball and softball 'naturally lend themselves to social distancing' and should be reopened

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A group of Republican legislators in Southeastern Pennsylvania sent a letter to Governor Tom Wolf Friday urging him to reopen youth sports that are able to follow social distancing and other safety guidelines as their region moves to the "yellow" or "green" phase of COVID-19 mitigation.

The letter, signed by eight members of the House and Senate, the Southeast Republican delegation wrote:

“Many children and parents have endured the changes that COVID-19 has forced onto their lives and are ready to resume youth sports activities with proper safety guidelines.

“Youth sports, including baseball and softball, are a vital part of children’s summer routine and the return of this sport will help them readjust toward the new normal.

“Baseball and softball, while team sports, naturally lend themselves to social distancing and with a firm plan in place are sports that can easily be adapted to post COVID-19 practices, in both yellow and green phases.

“Our community is prepared to ensure that safety remains a priority, and we remain consistent with your administration’s policies and the bipartisan legislation that has been passed as recently as last week.

“We are confident that youth baseball and softball can safely begin their season, and we look forward to working with you on guidelines that will allow this to happen.”