Grocery stores make changes to keep up with high demand that’s clearing shelves

Stores across Central PA are modifying hours, boosting contact-free delivery efforts, and staying vigilant about cleaning and sanitizing amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Grocery stores across our region are focused on keeping their stores stocked as more non-essential businesses shut down following a recommendation from Governor Tom Wolf in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday Weis Markets announced it will modify store hours to open from 7 am to 9pm to allow teams to stock the store and sanitize.

GIANT is also modifying hours at its 24 hour stores to close at midnight and reopen 6am the following day. Pharmacies located within 24-hour locations, however, will continue to operate under normal hours.

GIANT Direct Home Delivery and Grocery Pickup is also starting contactless deliveries to houses. They’re also promoting promote social distancing with no signature required now at pickup.

Price Rite stores said it is remaining vigilant about regular cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces. The stores are also focusing cleaning efforts on checkout counters, credit card keypads and restrooms and public areas. Price Rite representatives add, they too are experiencing short supply of many items in high demand and are therefore limiting items such as disinfectant cleaners and wipes, bar and liquid soaps, water, cough/cold over the counter medicines and other key categories to a purchase of two.

Save A Lot stores are also running reduced hours in some locations to allow teams time to clean and restock. Save A Lot has also issued limits on some items.

Wegmans as well has implemented a 2-item purchase limit on certain products and it is changing its hours of operation to 7am-10pm. Wegmans has also temporarily closed All Market Café seating areas, All in-store Pubs, Select Burger Bars, Amore, andNext Door.