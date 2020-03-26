Governor Wolf announces $50 million to combat COVID-19 pandemic in Pa

The funds will be deposited into a restricted access account under the governor's jurisdiction and used if there aren't enough from the disaster declaration

Governor Wolf announces that he will spend up to $50 million to buy medical equipment and supplies for hospitals, nursing homes and emergency workers to help fight COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds will be deposited into a restricted access account under the governor's jurisdiction and used if there aren't enough from the disaster declaration to purchase medical equipment and supplies.

Gov. Wolf said. “I am working to get this funding moving as quickly as I can. We need to do everything we can to support our front-line medical workers to protect them and ensure they have the equipment to care for patients. This funding is a step in the right direction.”

On Thursday, the Department of Health announced 560 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,687.