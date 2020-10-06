Gov. Wolf: Additional COVID-19 testing sites opening in areas with limited access

“We will continue to add testing sites so every Pennsylvanian who needs a test can get one.”

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor Tom Wolf announced today that beginning Wednesday, June 10, five more COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites will open in Walmart parking lots across the state.

“These additional testing sites help us further ramp up the state’s testing capabilities and make sure those who may have had access barriers to a COVID test can now get one easily and at no cost,” Gov. Wolf said. “We will continue to add testing sites so every Pennsylvanian who needs a test can get one.”

Quest Diagnostics and Walmart are working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to provide testing for residents living in areas with limited access. On Friday, June 5, five testing sites opened at Walmart locations in Clarion, Erie, Montoursville, Clearfield, and Hermitage to test Pennsylvanians for COVID-19.

“We appreciate the tremendous work the health systems, pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), medical clinics, and other entities are doing to provide COVID-19 testing across Pennsylvania,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “When we established our testing strategy, we wanted testing to be accessible, available, and adaptable, and we are working to meet that challenge. Anyone who believes they have symptoms of COVID-19 can get tested today in Pennsylvania.”

Beginning tomorrow these sites will be open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM to test up to 50 registered patients daily. Registration is required one day in advance. There is no COVID-19 testing inside Walmart stores or Quest Diagnostics Patient Service Centers.

The testing sites that will open on June 10 include:

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 167 Hogan Blvd, Mill Hall, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 21920 Route #119, Punxsutawney, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 50 Foster Brook Blvd, Bradford, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 10 Kimberly Ln, Cranberry, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 2901 Market St, Warren, PA

Additional testing sites will be announced in upcoming days and will be listed on the department’s website.



“After testing, you are required to return home and self-isolate,” Dr. Levine said. “If symptoms develop or worsen while you are waiting for your test results, talk to your doctor. If you experience a medical emergency, please seek immediate care.”

The Department of Health is partnering with Quest Diagnostics to process the tests. At this time, the tests are being provided at no cost to Pennsylvanians. Patients can create an account by visiting www.MyQuestCOVIDTestPA.com.

Registrants will be notified of a testing location within a 50-mile radius of them with available appointment times. Patients schedule an appointment time, print a voucher, and bring the voucher to the location with them to their appointment. Patients will receive an email with their test results within 24-48 hours, and physicians will call any patient who has a positive test result.

Widespread testing is now available throughout the state. Rite Aid, CVS, Patient First, Walmart along with hospitals, health systems, federally qualified health centers, and health clinics all offer testing. Universal testing at long-term care facilities is also under way.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Diarrhea

Chills

Repeating shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying.

As of 12:00 a.m., June 9, that there are 493 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 76,436 in 67 counties with 6,014 total deaths. Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 and older. More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses, and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out for a life-sustaining reason, please wear a mask.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.