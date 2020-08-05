AP Report: Shutdown to lift around western Pennsylvania next

Governor Tom Wolf will reportedly announce that 13 western Pennsylvania counties will move into the yellow phase of reopening.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gov. Tom Wolf will announce that 13 western Pennsylvania counties, including the heavily populated Pittsburgh metropolitan area, can shed his most restrictive pandemic orders on movement and businesses.

The counties to be announced Friday for reopening in a week are Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

Those comprise nearly 2.7 million residents. The only western county held back, Beaver County, is home to perhaps the state’s worst nursing home outbreak. Dozens have died and a congressman is calling for an investigation.

Otherwise, the area of approximately 10,000 square miles (15,000 square kilometers), can reopen next Friday, the governor’s office told The Associated Press.

Also Friday, people in 24 counties across a swath of northern Pennsylvania began emerging from pandemic restrictions.