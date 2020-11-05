Gov. Wolf: 'Cowardly' counties 'choosing to desert' virus fight

Wolf blasted local elected officials who plan to open in defiance of the shutdown orders.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gov. Tom Wolf is blasting local elected officials who plan to reopen in defiance of his shutdown orders, threatening to yank coronavirus aid and declaring they are “choosing to desert in the face of the enemy.”

The normally mild-mannered Democrat fired back Monday after several counties declared themselves in open rebellion against Wolf’s restrictions on businesses and movement.

Republican elected officials in a growing number of counties are planning to move on their own to lift some of Wolf’s restrictions, including his stay-at-home orders and shutdown of businesses deemed “non-life-sustaining.”