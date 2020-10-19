Governor, Health Secretary send out 'plea' to everyone as COVID-19 cases top 1,000 for 14 days straight

Governor and Secretary of Health remind everyone to wear masks and social distance as COVID-19 cases surge

"This today is, from both of us, is a plea," said Governor Tom Wolf to everyone in Pennsylvania.

He and PA Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the state is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases with new cases rising over 1,000 daily for the past 14 days.

Both admit the surge isn't completely unexpected. Health officials have been warning of a possible second wave of coronavirus as the weather grows colder.

However, Dr. Levine noted hospitalizations are also rising steadily with more than 840 people hospitalized right now with coronavirus. She said that compares to 422 hospitalizations back on September 22nd.

"The colder weather and a whole bunch of factors have probably produced this. But, whatever the reason for this upsurge, there's evidence that it's starting," said Governor Wolf.

Dr. Levine said the numbers are not as bad as Pennsylvania recorded this past spring when she said that more than 3,000 people had been hospitalized.

She said the healthcare system is also more prepared than in the spring, and the state has been stockpiling personal protective equipment. Both stressed the need for masks and social distancing and for everyone to follow precautions.