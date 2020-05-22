Gov. Wolf to announce he's moving move Lancaster County into 'yellow phase' today, county commissioner says

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons tweeted that the county -- along with the state's other "red" counties, will move into the "yellow" phase June 5

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County and the rest of Pennsylvania will be moved into the "Yellow Phase" of COVID-19 mitigation by Governor Tom Wolf later today, according to a tweet by Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons.

Parsons said he got the news while on a phone call with a member of the governor's office on Friday.

Parsons was one of 13 Lancaster County Republicans who wrote a letter to Wolf on May 10, informing the governor that the county would move into the yellow phase on May 15 without approval from the state.

The move was criticized by several Lancaster County Democrats, who called the decision illegal and premature.

Wolf also criticized the move, calling those who supported such tactics as "deserters" in the fight against COVID-19.