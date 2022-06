Monday night, Governor Wolf said he has mild symptoms and will isolate at home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editors Note: The above video is from June 2.

Governor Tom Wolf says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Wolf made the announcement on his twitter account Monday evening.

In the post, Governor Wolf says his symptoms are mild, and that he's glad he recently got his second vaccine booster.

Wolf continued, saying he will isolate himself at home according to CDC guidance.