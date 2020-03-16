Gov. Wolf orders restaurants, bars in 5 counties to stop dine-in service for 2 weeks

Businesses may still offer carry-out, delivery, and drive-through food

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf today ordered all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in facilities at 12:01 AM on Monday, March 16 in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties for 14 days to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The businesses may still offer that offer carry-out, delivery, and drive-through food and beverage service.

Businesses that do not adhere to this order could face enforcement actions.

The Wolf Administration did not say what those enforcement actions are.

The administration has been working with business owners as well as state and local officials to gather input on this decision.

After 14 days, Wolf and other state leaders will decide if the dine-in ban needs to continue.

“Ensuring the health and safety of Pennsylvanians is the highest priority as the state grapples with a growing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and as the virus continues to spread, it is in the best interest of the public to encourage social distancing by closing restaurants and bars temporarily,” Gov. Wolf said. “I understand that this is disruptive to businesses as well as patrons who just want to enjoy themselves, but in the best interest of individuals and families in the mitigation counties, we must take this step.”

“Social distancing is essential as more Pennsylvanians are testing positive for COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “By taking these steps now, we can protect public health and slow the spread of this virus.”

The administration has strongly urged non-essential businesses in the four counties to close during their county-specific mitigation periods to protect employees, customers, and suppliers and limit the spread of the virus through personal contact and surfaces.