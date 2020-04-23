Gov. Wolf: Online portal for donations of critical medical supplies launches

Further details and specifications required for any donated materials are available online by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Wolf Administration today announced the launch of an online portal for individuals, corporations, or community organizations to inform the commonwealth of critical medical supplies available for donation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve received a lot of inquiries from people and businesses that want to help first responders and medical professionals,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “While some people are reaching out directly to their local emergency management office or health care facilities, we are able to coordinate efforts for donations of larger quantities or for anyone who doesn’t know how to get these supplies to those who need them.”

Even amid stabilizing numbers of new COVID-19 cases, these supplies are needed most: surgical/procedure masks; form-fitting respirators (ex. N95/N99); face masks with integrated shield; medical-grade alcohol-based hand sanitizer; aprons; protective gloves; protective goggles; isolation gowns; protective suits; and sanitizing wipes.

Further details and specifications required for any donated materials are available from the Pennsylvania Department of Health online via the Critical Medical Supplies Resource Guide and the CDC’s Protective Clothing Resource Guide.

For information and updates related to novel coronavirus, visit the Department of Health website at www.health.pa.gov or Facebook and Twitter.