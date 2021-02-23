Gov. Wolf notes vaccine milestone

The governor announced that more than 600 skilled nursing facilities have received first and second doses of the vaccine

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday marked a milestone in the implementation of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The governor announced that more than 600 skilled nursing facilities have received first and second doses of the vaccine and, in total, more than 315,000 doses of vaccine administered among all long-term care facilities being vaccinated by CVS and Walgreens.

Acting Secretary of Health Allison Beam explained that this is just the first part of the long-term care vaccination mission, and, going forward, the state seeks to maintain vaccination levels at all facilities by ensuring that new residents and staff can get vaccinated right away.

Pennsylvania's most vulnerable are among those prioritized in Phase 1A of the state's COVID-19 vaccine plan and the state has made a commitment to ensuring its skilled nursing and other long-term care facilities receive adequate vaccine supply to protect residents and staff.