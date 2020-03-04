Gov. Wolf: If you must leave home, wear a mask

The governor and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Friday that Pennsylvanians who leave home should wear masks as extra protection against COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf on Friday issued a call for all Pennsylvanians to wear masks whenever they leave their houses in an intensified effort to stunt the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

Wolf made the request during his daily press briefing.

“Two days ago, I amplified our social distancing efforts by instituting a statewide stay-at-home order, and today I am asking all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask any time they leave their houses,” Wolf said. “Masks help prevent people from sharing illnesses. But, they don’t do a great job at keeping people from getting sick; and, they’re not foolproof, so it is critical that our first act is to ask ourselves if we really need to leave our house. If we don’t really, truly need to leave, then we shouldn’t.”

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the best way to protect yourself and others from contracting COVID-19 is to stay at home.

“But, if you must go out because you are out of food or medication, then wearing a mask, or even a bandana across your nose and mouth, could be an extra layer of protection," she said. “You don’t need a surgical mask – we need those for our health care workers and first responders. We have guidance on universal masking on our website, including instructions on how to make your own mask using materials you have at home.”

Due to medical masks are in short supply and necessary for health care workers, health officials suggest people find cloth masks or coverings like bandanas and scarves.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering the following resources on guidance for making your own masks.

If you don't have a mask, there are six other ways to protect yourself from COVID-19.

As of midnight, the number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania stands at 8,420 in 63 counties, with 102 deaths.

Wolf’s statewide stay-at-home order asks Pennsylvanians in all 67 counties to not leave their homes unless it’s for life-sustaining reasons. Friday, he asked that wearing a mask during those life-sustaining trips becomes the norm.

“Wearing a mask will help us cut down the possibility that we might be infecting an innocent bystander, like the grocery store cashier, the pharmacist, or someone stocking shelves,” Wolf said. “These people are keeping us alive by getting us the supplies we need. We owe it to them to do everything we can to keep them safe. Right now, that means wearing a mask.”

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey issued the following statement Friday regarding the governor's request:

“Earlier this week, I urged the Wolf administration to update state guidelines and encourage all Pennsylvanians to wear cloth masks or facial barriers if they must leave their homes. With the CDC poised to announce new guidelines on this issue, I am pleased that the governor has taken this action. Wearing a cloth mask when in public will limit transmission of the virus, which can be spread through saliva emitted in a cough, sneeze, or even when speaking and breathing. Put simply, my mask protects you, and your mask protects me.

“I echo the governor’s warnings that N95 or surgical masks should be reserved for front-line health care workers, and that a cloth mask or facial barrier is not a substitute for staying home and regularly washing our hands, but it is an important complement.”