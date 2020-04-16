Gov. Wolf: Corrections announces first group of inmates under temporary reprieve program

Some individuals may be released to community corrections centers, while others may be released to home confinement.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gov. Tom Wolf issued reprieves yesterday for the first group of Department of Corrections inmates, including one in Cumberland County, who met criteria for the Temporary Program to Reprieve Sentences of Incarceration, which the governor established through order on April 10. A copy of the governor’s order can be found as a PDF here or on Scribd.

After providing information to county prosecutors and judges earlier this week, submissions were received by the DOC for additional consideration by DOC Secretary John Wetzel. Sec. Wetzel then submitted a list of inmates to Gov. Wolf for his consideration.

Inmates approved in this first round of reprieves are:

All inmates will undergo COVID-19 screening prior to release. Some individuals may be released to community corrections centers, while others may be released to home confinement. In either case, all will be confined to their location and will be supervised by parole agents.

Each reprieve signed by Gov. Wolf reads, “If at any time the subject of this reprieve violates the supervision requirements imposed by the Department, this reprieve is revoked and the individual shall be returned immediately to the physical custody of the Department of Corrections.”

The DOC will not issue subsequent news releases on reprieves, because such information will be provided on the DOC’s COVID-19 webpage here.

