Gov. Wolf announces two new presumptive positive cases of Coronavirus in PA

Both individuals are from Montgomery County and are in isolation at home, officials say

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf confirmed two new presumptive cases of COVID-19 or Coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

Both individuals are from Montgomery County, have mild symptoms, and are in isolation at home.

Officials say they were exposed to the virus in an area in the U.S. where COVID-19 is present.

“These new cases bring our total of presumptive positive cases to four in Pennsylvania,” said Governor Tom Wolf, “Even with these new cases, I want to reassure Pennsylvanians that the commonwealth is prepared and responding appropriately and swiftly so that information and resources are available."

The tests are 'presumed' until the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirm the cases.

Resources will help mitigate the spread and strengthen state and local efforts by:

Supporting county and municipal health departments;

Securing necessary equipment and personnel;

Securing personal protective equipment (PPE);

Disseminating public health messaging; and

Supporting care for seniors, the most at-risk population.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and that they should be, too,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, “We are working with the health care community and local community leaders across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients. We are prepared to mitigate the spread of this virus in Pennsylvania.”

To date, there are nearly 106,000 cases worldwide, including more than 3,500 deaths.

There are 401 cases and 17 deaths to date in the United States.

On Friday, the Wolf administration announced the first two presumptive positives.

One of the individuals is from Wayne County and the other individual is from Delaware County.

Both have mild symptoms and are in isolation at home.

The presumptive positive tests were discovered early Friday morning.

The World Health Organization first announced the coronavirus outbreak in late January and the Pennsylvania Department of Health has had its Emergency Operations Center set up since February 1. The center allows for a collaborative, concentrated state response, including:

Activated of the Department of Health’s Emergency Operations Center to allow for enhanced response coordination;

Begun testing for COVID-19 at the state laboratory;

Maintained communication and outreach with federal, state and local partners;

Provided symptom monitoring for residents returning from areas impacted by coronavirus;

Provided health care providers, businesses and education providers with information;

Reviewed and adapted current pandemic flu plans to prepare for spread of COVID-19;

Increased testing capacity to test 20 to 25 individuals daily;

Purchased equipment to increase testing capacity to 125 to 150 individuals beginning the week of March 9.

Partially activated the Commonwealth Response Coordination Center at PEMA.

Governor Tom Wolf signed an emergency disaster declaration March 6 to ensure state agencies involved in the response have the expedited resources they need to continue to focus on the virus and its possible spread.

The Department of Health is providing a daily update via statewide press release.

For more information on coronavirus visit the Department of Health website at www.health.pa.gov or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE: Governor's Office