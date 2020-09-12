Gov. Tom Wolf tests positive for COVID-19

The governor said Wednesday he is in isolation at home after testing positive for the virus yesterday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from December 7.

Governor Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from his office.

The governor is said to be experiencing no symptoms and is isolating at home.

You can read the full press release from the Governor's Office below:

“During a routine test yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms and am feeling well. I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines. Frances has been tested and, as we await the result, is quarantining at home with me.

“I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic.

“As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease and so I ask all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe.”

During a routine test yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19.



I have no symptoms and am feeling well and I am in isolation at home.



I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines. Frances has been tested and, as we await the result, is quarantining at home with me. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 9, 2020

Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, Majority Leader in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, tweeted his reaction:

I wish Gov. Wolf a speedy recovery. He and his family remain in my thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/UnuCWVrtcX — Rep. Kerry Benninghoff (@RepBenninghoff) December 9, 2020

Pennsylvania House Rep. Frank Ryan (R-101st District) issued the following statement in response to the news of Wolf's affliction:

"I know we are in emotionally charged times. I’m going to ask all of you a huge favor. May I ask you to please be respectful of what I’m about to tell you and treat the issue with dignity and respect.

"We have just been informed that Governor Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I would ask all of us to please keep him, his wife, and his entire family in your prayers and hope for a speedy recovery.

"Regardless of our differences we should all exercise compassion when someone is not feeling well."