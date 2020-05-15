AP: Gov. Wolf to announce the move of 12 more counties into yellow phase on May 22

The list of counties includes some in our area, such as Adams, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, and York.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Another 2.6 million people across western Pennsylvania are emerging from lockdown Friday as Gov. Tom Wolf prepares to announce that 12 more counties will soon join them in a partial easing of pandemic restrictions.

The Associated Press has learned that Wolf is planning to announce Friday that effective May 22, Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Wayne and York will be the next batch of counties moving to the “yellow” phase of his reopening plan.

That means the governor's stay-at-home orders are lifted and retailers and other types of businesses may reopen.

They'll join residents of 13 lightly impacted counties - including the cities of Pittsburgh, Johnstown and Altoona - where Wolf lifted his stay-at-home orders on Friday and gave permission for retailers and other types of businesses to reopen. Twenty-four counties across northern Pennsylvania were the first to see a partial reopening last week.

All told, by the end of next week, more than 40% of Pennsylvania's population will have seen an easing of pandemic restrictions that were intended to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.