Got your stimulus check? Here are some tips on how to cash it from the State Dept. of Banking and Securities

Those who received their money in check form might have to pay fees to cash it if they don't have bank accounts, the department says.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — If you received you stimulus checks in paper form instead of in a direct deposit, the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities has some recommendations to ensure you keep as much of your cash as possible.

The payments are part of the federal CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act), the department says.

“It is important consumers understand check cashing fees so they keep as much of their money as possible,” said Acting Secretary Richard Vague. “We will be ensuring that check casher licensees are complying with statutory provisions related to fees on government checks during ongoing examinations.”

Economic impact payments are specifically defined as a “Government Check” in the law that regulates check cashers in Pennsylvania, according to the DoBS.

For any consumer that uses a licensed check casher or a registered retail check casher (like a grocery store) to cash this check, a maximum fee of 1.5 percent of the value of the check may be assessed, according to the department.

For example, on a $1,200 check, the maximum allowed fee is $18. A consumer would receive cash in the amount of $1,182.

To be sure that the establishment is properly licensed or registered consumers can search on the NMLS Consumer Access website or call 1-800-PA-BANKS.

If an establishment cashes your Government Check and charges more than 1.5 percent, please contact DoBS immediately by calling 1-800-PA-BANKS or visiting the website at dobs.pa.gov.

It is important that you retain records of the transaction including a receipt, the department says.

“Consumers should remain vigilant about various coronavirus scams,” said Vague. “No government official will call you to confirm bank account information or your Social Security number. Never give out personal information if you did not initiate the phone call.”

For more detailed information related to financial scams and tips for protecting yourself, DoBS has developed a financial scams guide.