Should I go to the hospital or urgent care for a non-COVID-19 emergency?

Fewer COVID-19 patients are taking up space in hospitals throughout Pennsylvania. Doctors are still warning the general public to avoid emergency rooms if possible.

COVID-19 patients are leaving hospitals across Pennsylvania by large numbers daily. The latest data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows, on average, the number of COVID-19 patients is decreasing by 88 people per day.

However, doctors continue to caution the general public to avoid the emergency room if at all possible.

"The difficult part is determining where the care is appropriate," said Dr. Ross Ellison, an emergency medicine physician with Geisinger Health. "We want to get everybody to the right place, with the right care, at the right time."

Ellison believes it's all about proper patient education; how does one know whether it's worth the risk to go to a hospital during a global pandemic and when should you visit an urgent care center or schedule a telemedicine appointment instead?

Part of the education, he says, is letting people know if you start to feel the slightest bit of COVID-19 symptoms, it's not only understood, but encouraged to come to the hospital.

"What we’ve seen during [the COVID-19 pandemic] are people avoiding emergency departments who probably needed them," Ellison said. "So they would come in sicker when we could’ve helped them at an earlier time."

According to Geisinger, some symptoms, besides COVID-19, that would raise a red flag, include:

Bone breaks

Chest pain

Difficulty breathing

Fever in a newborn (less than 3 months old)

Heavy bleeding that can’t be controlled

Issues with pregnancy

Loss of consciousness

Moderate to severe burns

Poisoning

Seizures and fainting

Serious fractures

Serious head, neck or back injuries

Signs of a heart attack or stroke

Sudden and severe pain

Sudden worsening of a chronic condition (like asthma or allergies)

If you're not sure if something is an emergency, call 9-1-1 and ask for an ambulance, or contact your family doctor.

However, many injuries that happen during the summer months are considered "minor trauma", according to Dr. Ellison.

Bumps, bruises, strains, and sprains are among the items that would be best treated at an urgent care facility. Other less severe symptoms include:

Allergies

Cuts that require stitches

Insect bites or tick removal

Sinus, ear, urinary and other infections

Skin rashes or infections