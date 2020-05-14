GIANT will no longer enforce one-way aisles in stores

GIANT will no longer enforce one-way aisles in its stores after customer complaints about increased shopping times drew a change.
The one-way aisles, which were indicated by taped arrow directional markings on floors, were meant to promote social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
All in all, the move lasted for a little over a month.
Ashley Flowers, a Public Relations manager for GIANT released this statement to FOX43:
"We listen closely to our customers, and many expressed that the directional arrows, while well intended, could increase shopping time. As a result, we removed the directional arrows. All other signage and social distancing measures remains in place."