GIANT will no longer enforce one-way aisles in stores

The move was used as a way to help promote social distancing measures, but after customer complaints about increased shopping times, the store is moving on.

GIANT will no longer enforce one-way aisles in its stores after customer complaints about increased shopping times drew a change.

The one-way aisles, which were indicated by taped arrow directional markings on floors, were meant to promote social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All in all, the move lasted for a little over a month.

Ashley Flowers, a Public Relations manager for GIANT released this statement to FOX43: