Giant, Karns, Wegmans announce changes to masking policies

Company spokespersons for Giant, Karns, and Wegmans said their stores will allow fully vaccinated customers and employees to go without masks.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from May 13.

Several grocery store companies with Central Pennsylvania locations announced this week that they are revising their policies toward masking in stores in accordance with new CDC guidelines.

Company spokespersons for Giant, Karns, and Wegmans said their stores will allow fully vaccinated customers and employees to go without masks.

GIANT Foodstores

"In light of the revised guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whose guidance we’ve followed all along, The GIANT Company is updating its mask policy for team members and customers," a spokesperson tells FOX43. "Beginning today (May 19), fully vaccinated team members and customers will no longer be required to wear masks inside our stores, in accordance with the CDC’s guidance, unless it is mandated by state or local regulations. This guidance will be communicated via new store signage."

Employees who have not been fully vaccinated will be required to continue wearing face coverings, and customers will be asked to do the same, the spokesperson added.

"In addition, we’ll continue with our enhanced safety and cleaning measures throughout our stores," the spokesperson said.

Karns

Starting Thursday, fully vaccinated shoppers will no longer be required to wear a mask inside Karms locations, a spokesperson said.

"In accordance with the updated CDC guidelines shoppers who are not vaccinated should use a face covering over their nose and mouth while shopping inside," the company said in a statement. "We ask that members of our community who shop our stores follow these directives out of respect for one another.

Disposable masks are available at all Customer Assistance Counters for any individual who needs one."

Additionally, Karns said it will continue the increased sanitation and cleaning procedures that were introduced throughout the pandemic.

Wegmans

"In accordance with the latest CDC guidance, fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a face covering in our stores, except where mandated at the state or local level," Wegmans said in a statement.

The company said there are some locations where local or state mandates still require masks indoors, and Wegmans stores in those locations will comply with those rules.

Those locations are:

New Jersey

Massachusetts

Patton Township, Pennsylvania (State College Wegmans)

Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties, Maryland (Woodmore and Germantown Wegmans)