Gettysburg elementary school moving to full remote learning for next week due to COVID-19 cases

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A Gettysburg elementary school is moving to remote learning for the next week due to COVID-19 cases.

According to a post on the Gettysburg Area School District's website, the district was notified late Wednesday afternoon by the Pennsylvania Department of Health of two positive cases of COVID-19 among the staff at James Gettys Elementary.

After consulting with the Department of Health, the decision was made to move James Gettys Elementary School students to full remote learning beginning Thursday and running through September 25.

The school building itself will be closed from September 17 through Friday, September 25.

The school will resume for “in-person” learning on Monday, September 28th.

Families are asked to continue monitoring their children for any symptoms of COVID-19 and to consult with their child’s primary care physician if there are any concerns regarding their health, but the district says the Department of Health has notified the school that no further contract tracing is necessary.

"Thank you for your understanding, cooperation, and support as we continue to navigate through this brief closure and our current environment." Superintendent Jason Perrin said at the end of a notice sent to parents.