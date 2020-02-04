Gettysburg Borough announces COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Taskforce

The taskforce held a press conference April 2 to give updates on crisis preparations.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Gettysburg Borough officials announced a “COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Taskforce,” encompassing government departments, human services providers and economic development groups. The taskforce held a press conference April 2 to give updates on crisis preparations.

“We want to be proactive and anticipate problems before they get here,” said Jacob Schindel, Gettysburg Borough Council president.

Multiple agencies are reducing physical interaction with the public. The Gettysburg Police Department will screen calls and prioritize responding to serious incidents and crimes in progress.

“We will not be handling minor incidents in person anymore,” said Chief of Police Robert Glenny.

Adams Regional EMS is trying to limit the number of unnecessary calls. Expecting a surge of COVID-19 calls in the coming weeks, they’re asking everyone to consider whether they really need an ambulance before dialing 9-1-1.

“We still see a lot of low-level responses. Those do take EMS out of service, from everything from stubbed toes to hangnails,” said Eric Zaney, director of operations for Adams Regional Emergency Medical Service.

Community agencies—from churches to economic development groups—have pared down their staff and operations due to the crisis. Some are accepting donations to continue operations, like WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and South Central Community Action Program (SCCAP).

Across the board, agency leaders voiced one request to help get through the crisis: stay home and practice social distancing.