Germs: They're on everyday surfaces, and can easily spread

Health experts continue to study COVID-19, saying it spreads just like the flu or a cold. Bacteria can travel fast, and is often right at our fingertips.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Starting in China back in December, the coronavirus has now spread world wide. Sickening thousands -- with the the number of reported cases increasing daily.

This goes to show just how quickly germs can spread.

Being conscious of germs and not getting sick should always be on our minds, but being in the midst of flu season plus the spread of COVID-19, it's something we should be more mindful of.

When someone next to you coughs or sneezes they send droplets into the air. Some may not think anything of it because we are so used to it, but germs from a cough or sneeze travel farther than you think.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention -- an uncovered sneeze or cough can send droplets into the air, spreading germs to others up to six feet away.

The CDC says those droplets can land in others noses, mouths, and possible even inhaled into someones lungs nearby.

Similar to the flu, the CDC says coronavirus spreads mainly from person to person. Roughly those within about six feet away, through respiratory droplets.

Another way germs can spread is on surfaces we use every single day. With COVID-19 the CDC says its possible one can get it by touching the surface of something that has the virus on it, and then touching their mouth, eyes, or nose-- but it's not the main way the virus spreads.

A big one, is our cellphones. Yes, your phone! You text on it, put it up to your face to make calls -- using it throughout most of your day. So every time you pick up your phone, any germs or bacteria that's on your hands will then often transfer to your device.

According to the New York Post, COVID-19 can live on your phone for up to nine days.

Germs can live on many surfaces, both dry and wet. Common spots can be your desk, keyboard, and mouse at work. The CDC says they can live on countertops, doorknobs, bathroom stalls, and on faucets.

With the flu, the CDC says germs can live on surfaces for about 48 hours.