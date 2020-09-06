Geisinger hits milestone: 500th COVID-19 patient was recently discharged

The healthcare system said of the more than 500 patients treated for COVID-19 and now recovered, 150 spent time in the ICU, and more than 95 were on ventilators

The Geisinger healthcare system announced this week that it recently discharged its 500th COVID-19 patient in hospitals statewide.

About 150 of the more than 500 patients discharged spent time in one of Geisinger's intensive care units, the healthcare system said in a press release. More than 95 of the ICU patients were on a respirator at one point and transitioned off during their stay, Geisinger said.

“As a large health system, we’re fortunate to have a dedicated staff and resources to provide a high level of care to our communities,” said J. Edward Hartle, MD, Geisinger executive vice president and chief medical officer. “The staff’s effort during these challenging times is inspiring and we’re grateful for their commitment to meeting the health needs of our patients, members and communities now and into the future.”

Geisinger said its clinical efforts were led by a multidisciplinary team that meets regularly to review and adapt treatments for patients with COVID-19. In addition, Geisinger said it leveraged its specialized programs and staff to provide care options not widely available in its communities.

Innovative solutions like ECMO, which isn’t a treatment specific for COVID but can help when a ventilator is no longer sufficient, and convalescent plasma have been used in caring for patients.

The health system is also participating in large clinical trials to better understand the latest treatment options.

This milestone comes as Geisinger begins consolidating its COVID treatment areas and begins offering more services that were paused during the pandemic.

With declining numbers of new positive cases locally, the health system said it is gradually returning services and reopening clinics with extra safety precautions and measures to stop the spread of the virus in the community.