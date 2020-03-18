Geisinger announces first cases of COVID-19

Geisinger officials will be working with the PA Department of Health with the ongoing treatment and monitoring of the patients

Geisinger confirms first three patients with presumed positive results for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

In a statement, Geisingers CEO Jaewon Ryu M.D. said in part “Guided by months of preparation and the expertise of Geisinger’s staff, proper protocols in line with infection control best practices were followed during the patients’ care.

Experts continue to ask that before visiting a doctor’s office, convenient care clinic or emergency department, people should call their primary care doctor’s office.

Some common symptoms of COVID-19 are: