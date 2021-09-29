Garden Spot middle and high school campuses go remote in response to COVID cases

The Eastern Lancaster County School District announced the switch on Sept. 28. Remote learning will continue through Oct. 4.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Eastern Lancaster County School District announced on Sept. 28 that their Garden Spot middle and high school campuses will be moving to online learning in response to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

This announcement comes shortly after Superintendent Robert Hollister sent out a letter to parents updating them on the rise of COVID-19 cases throughout their elementary and secondary schools.

As of Sept. 24, Garden Spot Secondary Campus had a total of 51 positive cases, according to the letter.

"Too many families are sending sick children to school which has amplified the high caseload that we currently see throughout the district," Hollister said.