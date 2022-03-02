Health experts predict a 'more transmissible' variant of COVID-19 in the future

However, even with hospitals already overwhelmed in Pennsylvania, the thought of another surge in cases isn't as alarming to officials at UPMC.

YORK, Pa. — As COVID-19 variants continue to emerge across the world and in Pennsylvania, health experts predict that another unlike the latest omicron variant is on its way.

Dr. Andy Pekosz with Johns Hopkins reported South Africa is seeing increased cases of BA.2, the subvariant of omicron, in places with large infections of BA.1, the original omicron variant.

"Early data suggests that there's no more increased disease severity with either one of those variants, [but] there may be a little bit more of a transmission advantage with BA2," he explained.

With hospitals already overwhelmed in Pennsylvania, the thought of another surge in cases isn't as alarming to officials at UPMC.

"I think that the health systems will be prepared for another variant because I think, by the time this variant is over, almost everyone will be vaccinated or infected," said Dr. John Goldman, an infectious disease expert at UPMC.

Goldman said UPMC saw a heavy load of patients with omicron because of its high transmission rate. Moving forward, he predicts future variants will be even more transmissible.

However, he said there is a high chance that cross-immunity will occur.

"For example, if you were infected with alpha or delta you have some immunity to omicron and you're much less likely to get severe disease," Goldman explained.