Fulton Theater cancels four performances of 'Cinderella' due to positive COVID-19 cases within the company

LANCASTER, Pa. — Four showings of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical "Cinderella" at Lancaster's Fulton Theater have been cancelled this week after the theater company reported positive COVID-19 test results.

Tuesday night's 7:30 showing was cancelled, along with the 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows scheduled for Wednesday and the 7:30 p.m. performance on Thursday, the theater said Tuesday on its Facebook page.

The decision to cancel Tuesday's show was announced just hours before the curtain was set to go up.

The theater said in its Facebook post that it will contact ticketholders for the affected performances to reschedule.

"We thank you for your understanding and patience as we reschedule your performance," the theater company said. "We look forward to seeing you soon."