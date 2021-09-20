Friday night's Ephrata-Columbia football game canceled; Mounts will host Daniel Boone instead

Last week, seven games across Central PA were called off, presumably due to COVID-19 concerns. This is the first game this week to be called off.

EPHRATA, Pa. — Friday night's Lancaster-Lebanon League game between Columbia and Ephrata has been canceled, the Mountaineers announced Monday on Twitter.

The game had been scheduled to take place Friday night at Ephrata's War Memorial Field, and was one of the tastier matchups on this week's L-L League docket -- a battle between two of the top teams in their respective sections, both of whom are off to 3-1 starts.

But Ephrata Football's Twitter account announced Monday that the game was off. There was no explanation given for the cancellation, though roughly a dozen games across Central PA this season have been called off due to COVID-19 concerns.

Fortunately, Ephrata will still be in action Friday night. The Mountaineers (3-1) will host the Berks Inter-County League's Daniel Boone (2-2) at 7 p.m. instead.

The Blazers had an open date on their schedule, allowing them to take the date with Ephrata.

Last week, a total of seven games across Central Pennsylvania were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Only two of the teams involved in those games were able to find new opponents.