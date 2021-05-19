Franklin & Marshall will require students to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination

The college said students will have to provide a scanned copy of their completed vaccination cards to the Student Wellness Center by August 1.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Students who attend Franklin & Marshall College in the fall will have to present proof that they have been vaccinated for COVID-19 before they are admitted, the school announced this week.

The college said students will have to provide a scanned copy of their completed vaccination cards to the Student Wellness Center by August 1.

"Like many colleges, Franklin & Marshall recognizes that comprehensive COVID-19 vaccination will be the most effective way for students to enjoy a safe and robust on-campus experience," the school said in its announcement. "Therefore, after careful consideration, and in accordance with the recommendation of the American College Health Association, F&M will require all enrolled students present on campus to receive, and to provide proof of having received, a COVID-19 vaccine authorized by the Food and Drug Administration."

F&M said it will accommodate students who have approved medical or religious exemptions, consistent with Pennsylvania law.

The school also said it is "currently examining" the impact of requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for faculty, staff, and contractors on campus.

"For now, we are strongly encouraging, and may soon require, all people working on campus to receive a COVID-19 vaccine (unless they present an approved medical or religious exemption)," the school said.