Franklin & Marshall College faculty member exposed to coronavirus

The faculty member has not been experiencing symptoms and has self-isolated since being notified about the potential exposure.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A faculty member at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster has been exposed to the coronavirus, F&M president Barbara Altmann wrote in a post on the college's website.

Earlier this week, the faculty member was notified that she had been in contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Altmann said it was important to note that the faculty member who had been exposed had not tested positive for the virus.

"Based on consultation with health authorities, we are very confident that our community has not been endangered by this potential exposure to the virus," Altmann said.