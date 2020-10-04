Four employees test postive for COVID-19 at Lebanon VA Medical Center

The staff members are in self-isolation at home, a spokesperson said

LEBANON, Pa. — Four employees at the Lebanon VA Medical Center are in self-isolation at home after testing postive for COVID-19, a hospital spokesperson said Friday.

The hospital said the staff members were sent home to mitigate further risk of transmission to other patients and staff.

No other information was available, said the spokesperson, who cited privacy concerns.

"Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, individuals with COVID-19 symptoms are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others," the spokesperson said. "All appropriate safety, cleaning, infection prevention measures are in place to protect Veterans and staff from the spread of this virus."