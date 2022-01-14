Surge in COVID-19 cases force four Carlisle elementary schools to close

The Carlisle Area School District has announced the closing of four of their elementary schools, due to a surge in COVID cases. Schools will re-open Jan. 18.

The Carlisle Area School District has announced the closing of four of their elementary schools until Jan. 18, due to a surge of COVID-19 cases among students.

The recent spike in cases within the last 14 days moved four of the school district's elementary schools over the 5% threshold for closure, as stated in the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) guidelines.

As such, the school district will adhere to DOH guidelines and close Bellaire, Mooreland, Mt. Holly Springs, and North Dickinson elementary schools.

All other Carlisle Area School District schools will remain open today.

Students of the four elementary schools that will be closed today should be on the lookout for further instruction from their building's principal or teachers.

"The four closed schools will conduct an asynchronous (non-Zoom) learning day like the snow day held on Jan. 7, 2022," the school district said in an announcement. "Our students' building principal and/or teacher will communicate the specific learning plan for the day."