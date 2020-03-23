For business owners who won’t shut down, State Police will persuade them with education & then citations

Troopers will focus on persuading owners who refuse to comply before following up with stricter measures, trooper Ryan Tarkowski says

State Police recognize the majority of business owners have voluntarily shut down following the Governor’s order that all non-life-sustaining businesses close amid the COVID-19 crisis.

But, they also recognize there are owners who are still not closing their doors.

“The main focus at this point is education. We believe people really do want to do the right thing,” said Ryan Tarkowski, who acknowledges this is a tough time for many people.

That’s why state police tell FOX43, Troopers will first try to persuade the owners who refuse into voluntary compliance before Troopers then follow up with stricter penalties such as citations.

“They’re summary offenses but they’re serious. They carry fines and possible jail time,” said Tarkowski. “It’s not our goal to issue thousands of fines or have anyone see jail time. It’s more about the education and bringing people into voluntary compliance.”

Governor Tom Wolf issued the order last week for non-life-sustaining businesses to shut down. The list of life-sustaining and non-life sustaining businesses, he said, was based on direction from US Homeland Security. Business owners who believe their business is wrongly labeled as ‘non-life-sustaining’ can apply for a waiver.

On Monday, the Governor said thousands of businesses had applied. However, the businesses that are not issued a waiver will need to close. Restaurants are asked to suspend dine-in services for take-out only business.

“I don’t want your viewers to think it’s going to be an immediate they call and 5 minutes later there’s 10 Troopers at the door. That’s not how it’s going to work. Again, these investigations happen on a case-by-case basis,” said Tarkowski. He later added, “I don’t want people to think they’re going to see Troopers going door to door, peering in windows, knocking on doors on a COVID-19 patrol."

Life-sustaining businesses such as grocery stores will stay open.

State police ask everyone to call them or their local police department if they believe they see a business that is not in compliance with the Governor’s order. But, they ask for all calls of this nature to go to their non-emergency lines instead of 911

“The Pennsylvania State Police want to support the states efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and flatten that curve,” said Tarkowski.