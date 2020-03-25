Food bank for those in need offered in Strasburg, Lancaster County

Offered by the Strasburg Ministerium, the food bank is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 2-4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Decatur Street

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Strasburg Ministerium in Lancaster County announced it is offering a food bank for all those who might be in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The food bank is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 2-4 p.m. It is a drive through service at the First Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Decatur Street.

The Ministerium said it is also offering grocery shopping for anyone who is part of the most vulnerable population groups due to the virus.

"The churches of Strasburg want to keep people safe," the ministerium's announcement said. "Please take advantage of these services."