F&M College will allow fans back at home events beginning Friday

Fans must remain masked at all times and adhere to other COVID-19 safety guidelines and procedures, the school said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Franklin & Marshall College announced this week that spectators will be allowed to attend its home events beginning Friday.

There will be COVID-19 safety guidelines and procedures in place, the college said in a press release.

"The bulleted operating procedures below were established with the health and safety the entire Franklin & Marshall community in mind and will be strictly enforced during all athletic competitions that take place on Franklin & Marshall's campus," the college said.

The guidelines:

Fans will be welcome to attend athletic events, but will need to remained masked and physically distant whenever possible.

Coaches, event staff, and medical personnel will also be following the indoor masking guidelines, even during athletic competition.

No food or beverages will be allowed at the indoor facilities. This policy applies to all spectators and students on campus. Students engaged in competition can eat or drink for their competition but everybody else should consume their snacks/meals prior to their arrival at the event as it will not be allowed in the venue.

Any individual who is feeling unwell should not attend any athletic event.

The policies are subject to change based on the latest public health trends and are made in conjunction with the recommendations of Franklin & Marshall's College's Pandemic Operations Response Team, the college said.

Home events will continue to be streamed live at: https://www.centennialconference.tv/godiplomats/

Spectators should continue to consult visiting team's institutional websites for the latest attendance policies at those venues, F&M said.