F&M cancels fall sports season

The college said all athletic events scheduled before Jan. 1, 2021 are cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the latest NCAA re-socialization guidelines.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Franklin & Marshall College announced Friday it is cancelling all athletic competitions during the fall semester due to the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic and the latest NCAA Re-socialization Guidelines.

"I regret that conditions won't allow for intercollegiate competition this fall," College President Barbara K. Altmann said. "Even if we could test as often as the NCAA Re-socialization Guidelines require, travel is still ill-advised, and a considerable number of athletes simply won't or can't be on campus. My hope is that we can salvage competition in the spring semester.

"In the meantime, I know that our coaches will still bring their teams together in a variety of ways for training and provide an anchor for these students even in this disrupted year."

This decision includes all fall, winter and spring sports scheduled to compete before Jan. 1, 2021, the college said. A decision regarding returning to play for the spring semester will be made at a later date.

F&M said it will work with the Centennial Conference to determine the feasibility of shifting fall competitions and championships to the spring semester.

F&M said it plans to conduct team-related activities during the fall semester for all teams in accordance with NCAA, state and local health guidelines.