Five Denver Pepperidge Farm bakery employees test positive for COVID-19

The employees were asked to self-quarantine for up to 14 days with pay.

DENVER, Pa. — Five employees at the Pepperidge Farm bakery in Denver have tested positive for COVID-19 according to parent company The Campbell Soup Company.

All five employees are under quarantine for up to 14 days with pay according to a spokesperson. None of them have worked at the Denver factory in more than a week.

Co-workers of the employees were also asked to self-quarantine for up to 14 days with pay according to a statement.

In four of the known cases, all 900 employees at the factory have been notified. The company was made aware of the last case on April 7, and are still in the process of notification.

On Monday, the factory temporarily shutdown for a deep clean and to let employees process the information of their co-workers diagnosis.

The company has also implemented enhanced cleaning procedures, and employee health assessments.

COVID-19 is not a food safety concern and there is no risk of contracting the virus from food.