First mobile COVID-19 testing unit launches in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania officials are unveiling a new and easily accessible way to get tested for COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — There's a new way for Pennsylvania residents to get easily tested for COVID-19, if they are displaying symptoms.

On Tuesday, state leaders are unveiling Pennsylvania's first mobile COVID-19 testing unit. The big reveal will take place outside of PEMA headquarters in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County at 1:30 p.m.

The Department of Health is revealing an RV called "CATE" -- which is short for community, accessible, testing, and education.

Officials say the RV will travel to vulnerable communities to conduct COVID-19 tests, while also educating people on the virus.

The mobile testing unit was partially designed to help make it easier for certain communities to get tested.

According to the "CATE" website, mobile testing is affordable, and will ensure equality healthcare in 16 Pennsylvania counties.

There is an interactive map on their site where you can find the exact locations of where the mobile unit will be stopping. In our area that includes -- York, Lancaster, Adams, and Lebanon counties.

Each county has specific dates, times, and locations, and stops are scheduled on a first come first serve basis.

The mobile unit, also known as "CATE" will officially be unveiled at 1:30 p.m., on Tuesday. State leaders including Health Secretary Doctor Rachel Levine will be there for the reveal.