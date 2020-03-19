First coronavirus death reported in Maryland

"It is with profound sadness that I announce the first death in Maryland as a result of the coronavirus pandemic," Hogan said in a statement. "I ask all Marylanders to join me in praying for his family and loved ones during this difficult time. As we pray for his loved ones, I ask that we continue to pray for each other, for our state, and for our nation as we face this crisis together. We must use every possible resource at every level of government to save lives and keep people safe."