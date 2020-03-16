Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across Pennsylvania to close Tuesday as part of COVID-19 mitigation

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board says the closures will last at least until the end of the month

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After consultation with the Wolf Administration and Pennsylvania Department of Health, today the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced the indefinite closure of all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, effective at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The closures are part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the PLCB said.

“This was a tremendously difficult decision to make, and we understand the disruption our store closures will have on consumers and licensees across the commonwealth,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden. “But in these uncertain and unprecedented times, the public health crisis and mitigation effort must take priority over the sale of wine and spirits, as the health and safety of our employees and communities is paramount.”

All stores in counties other than Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties will remain through 9 p.m. Tuesday, the PLCB said. Stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties were already designated for closure at the end of business hours Monday.