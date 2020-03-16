Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across Pennsylvania to close Tuesday as part of COVID-19 mitigation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After consultation with the Wolf Administration and Pennsylvania Department of Health, today the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced the indefinite closure of all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, effective at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The closures are part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the PLCB said.
“This was a tremendously difficult decision to make, and we understand the disruption our store closures will have on consumers and licensees across the commonwealth,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden. “But in these uncertain and unprecedented times, the public health crisis and mitigation effort must take priority over the sale of wine and spirits, as the health and safety of our employees and communities is paramount.”
RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: White House wants people to stay home, avoid groups larger than 10
RELATED: Gov. Tom Wolf orders all non-essential stores across the state to close as part of COVID-19 mitigation effort
All stores in counties other than Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties will remain through 9 p.m. Tuesday, the PLCB said. Stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties were already designated for closure at the end of business hours Monday.
Toward the end of the month, the PLCB said it will re-evaluate its operations, guided by the strategy developed by the Governor’s Office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.